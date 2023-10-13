MIAMI (WSVN) - Former City of Miami Commissioner Alejandro “Alex” Diaz de la Portilla is set to be arraigned Friday on corruption charges, including money laundering and bribery.

The case centers on allegations that he accepted thousands of dollars in campaign payments for his brother’s campaign and failed to report them, as required by law.

Diaz de la Portilla was arrested and suspended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last month, marking a significant development in this ongoing legal battle.

The arraignment is expected to shed more light on the charges brought against the former commissioner.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.