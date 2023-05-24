MIAMI (WSVN) - Rene Pedrosa, 51, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court in Miami, admitting to receiving child pornography in 2019 from a 16-year-old boy. Pedrosa, who formerly served as an aide to the City of Miami mayor, now faces sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola on August 14.

According to court documents, in November 2019, Pedrosa connected with the teenage boy on social media. Initially, Pedrosa engaged with the boy about a potential website design job for his boss, communicating both online and in person. One meeting occurred at Miami City Hall on November 25, 2019, where Pedrosa admitted to kissing and sexually touching the minor. The boy had been dropped off at City Hall by his mother for a website design follow-up meeting.

Pedrosa further confessed to continuing communication with the boy through an internet-based messaging application. On December 22, 2019, he knowingly received sexually explicit images of the minor, solidifying the charges of receiving child pornography.

The sentencing hearing for Rene Pedrosa is scheduled for August 14, at 8:30 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola. Upon conviction, Pedrosa faces a potential prison term ranging from five to 20 years.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office. The FBI Miami led the investigation, with support from the City of Miami Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Obenauf and Dayron Silverio are handling the prosecution of the case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.