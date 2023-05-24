MIAMI (WSVN) - A former aide to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

Rene Pedrosa entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court in Miami, admitting to receiving the pornographic material from a 16-year-old boy in 2019.

According to court documents, in November 2019, Pedrosa connected with the teenage boy on social media. Initially, the 51-year-old engaged with the boy about a potential website design job for his boss, communicating both online and in person.

Court documents further state that one meeting occurred at Miami City Hall on Nov. 25, where Pedrosa admitted to kissing and sexually touching the minor. The boy had been dropped off at City Hall by his mother for a website design follow-up meeting.

Pedrosa further confessed to continuing communication with the boy through an internet-based messaging app. On Dec. 22, 2019, he knowingly received sexually explicit images of the minor, solidifying the charges of receiving child pornography.

Pedrosa faces sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola on Aug. 14. Upon conviction, he faces a potential prison term ranging from five to 20 years.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office. The FBI Miami led the investigation, with support from City of Miami Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Obenauf and Dayron Silverio are handling the prosecution of the case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.