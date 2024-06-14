MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami charter school teacher is behind bars after he was accused of performing sexual acts on a student multiple times.

Michael Tamayo, who used to teach social studies at Mater Academy East Charter High School, was arrested on lewd and lascivious molestation charges.

The suspect, 39, resigned from his position in 2017.

Police said Tamayo started touching one of his underage students inappropriately while on a school trip to Italy. The inappropriate touching continued after they returned from the trip, in the classroom and in a rented motel.

Investigators said the victim was between 15 and 16 years old at the time.

Tamayo appeared in court on Friday. He was given no bond.

He also faces similar charges with another victim.

