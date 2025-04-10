MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former was sentenced to six months of probation for a rough arrest made in 2021.

Kevin Perez was one of five Miami Beach officers originally charged with felony battery for a rough arrest made at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami Hotel.

Surveillance video showed tourist Dalonta Crudup being handcuffed by a group of officers before being surrounded by several more officers.

Crudup appeared to be kicked and punched over and over again while he was on the ground.

Perez was found guilty of simple battery for his part in the beating by a jury in 2023.

