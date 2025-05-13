MIAMI (WSVN) - A retired Miami-Dade Police lieutenant was sentenced to seven years in prison after several charges following a lengthy standoff with police after she barricaded herself inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Former MDPD Lt. Evelyn Fernandez was accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend in October 2023. Fernandez barricaded herself inside a home near Southwest 142nd Place and 174th Street.

MDPD officers and SWAT teams surrounded the residence, employing robots and using tear gas in attempts to root her out of the home’s attic. The standoff lasted nearly 12 hours before Fernandez was taken into custody.

She was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and resisting an officer with violence. In May 2024, a judge denied bond for Fernandez.

On Tuesday, Fernandez appeared in court to change her plea.

“It’s my understanding that you are willing to change your previously entered plea deal of not guilty to a plea of guilty in exchange for the state’s plea offer that is encompassed in this plea offer, that I will go over with you. Is that your understanding?” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Christine Hernandez told Fernandez in court.

“Yes, it is,” Fernandez responded to the judge.

The judged sentenced her to seven years in prison and nearly 20 years probation. The terms of her probation include seeing a licensed psychiatrist and giving up her firearms. Fernandez is also not a U.S. citizen, and the plea deal could lead to her deportation.

“Punishable by up to 15 years in state prison, you’re also charged with resisting an officer with violence, third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in state prison. You’re also charged with battery on a police officer,” Hernandez said.

This isn’t the first time a rocky relationship involving Fernandez has made the news. In April of 2016, her ex-boyfriend, former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Alvarez, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after being accused by Fernandez of domestic violence. Alvarez’s charges were eventually dropped after Fernandez failed to testify against him during his court appearance.

If Fernandez serves her probation in Florida, she will be required to wear a GPS monitor and has been ordered to have no contact with her ex-boyfriend or any of his children.

