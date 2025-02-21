MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former Miami-Dade firefighters have turned themselves in to authorities, months after they resigned from the department amid an investigation into a fatal training exercise that claimed the life of one of their sons.

Francisco Camero and Rafael Fernandez are both being charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence on Friday.

Camero is one of three former Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees who resigned from the department amid the investigation into the death of his 28-year-old son, Fabian Camero, after a June exercise at a three-story building in Virginia Gardens went wrong.

Investigators said firefighters were in the middle of the exercise when someone added too much fuel to what should have been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

Detectives said Fabian was not a firefighter. He was rushed to the hospital after the accident, where he died a day later.

The arrest report provides new details on what unfolded and said both Camero and Fernandez “violated several standards for live fire trainings.”

The report states that the people who set the barrels on fire were Camero and Fernandez. It was added to a building that was not approved for any training involving a small fire.

In addition, the report states, Fabian and his brother Lorenzo were told to stay in a room adjacent from where the barrel was set on fire.

Lorenzo told detectives that at one point, the smoke spread quickly, and his brother collapsed to the ground right next to him.

When fire rescue arrived at the building, they asked Fernandez if anyone was inside to conduct a search and rescue, but he told them to control the fire instead, knowing that three people were inside.

Eventually, crews entered the building to find Fabian unconscious and not breathing.

In court, Cabrera asked for lower bond.

“What are you asking the court, Mr. Cabrera>” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“I was asking for lower bond. Something other than $30,000,” he said.

“I mean, this was an accident. He wasn’t intending for his son to be killed. He’s not a flight risk. We have his passport. He surrendered,” said Glazer.

“I know that. I know that,” said Cabrera.

“I’m OK with lowering the bond,” said Glazer.

Both men were granted bond as the judge said they did not intend to kill Fabian.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for a full investigation into what happened. The incident remains under investigation.

