MIAMI (WSVN) - Oscar Nicolas Olea, a 38-year-old former gymnastics coach from Key Biscayne, is set to face trial Thursday, charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, including disturbing allegations of years-long inappropriate behavior.

Olea, who taught gymnastics in the area for over a decade, is accused by at least two women of sexually abusing them approximately 14 years ago when they were aged 13 and 16. These victims, now adults, came forward to describe the details of their experiences. During a March court hearing, one victim recounted, “It all happened so fast.”

According to court documents, Olea “placed mats, cones, and other objects against the wall to conceal them from the view of the public.” Disturbing text messages between Olea and the victims from 2011 and 2012 confirm the allegations, with one message discussing the possibility of pregnancy and abortion.

Olea’s arrest in February followed a detailed investigation by The Miami Herald, which brought to light accusations from multiple alleged victims.

The State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute because of conflicting witness statements, but as accusations swirled, a recent probe by Key Biscayne Police resulted in his current charges. These include two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child and manipulating minors under his care.

During his court appearances, Olea has faced intense scrutiny, not only for the alleged crimes but also for his inappropriate communications and conduct with minors. In a statement during an interrogation, Olea attempted to downplay certain comments as misunderstandings related to gymnastics coaching.

“Don’t get me wrong, incidents do happen in gymnastics. But the fact, to look at a child, and say, in English, with the translation, ‘Oh, you have a big [expletive], I want to eat it.’ I’m not going to say it,” said Olea during his interrogation on September 28, 2023. “Pretty much, if I was in a relationship, I’m not gonna – not being funny or anything, but that’s like saying, like, that’s just, no.”

However, his explanations have done little to diminish the severity of the allegations against him.

Olea is currently held without bond, and the upcoming trial, set to start at 10: 30 a.m., will likely be a significant development in addressing the broader issues of sexual misconduct and abuse in youth sports.

