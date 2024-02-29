MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and studio owner charged with two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child, accused of years-long inappropriate behavior involving girls and teens appeared in court.

Oscar Nicolas Olea, 38, appeared before a judge, Thursday.

“Sir, you were arrested for two separate cases pursuant to an arrest warrant, you’re charged with improper sexual activity with a child,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

During his court appearance, Judge Glazer ordered that Olea be held with no bond. He was also ordered to stay away from the victims and cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under 18 years old.

Allegations of sexual abuse caught up with Olea more than a decade later.

He was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with sexual misconduct, which stemmed from when he was a coach at a Key Biscayne gym back in the early 2000s.

“Apparently, it was reported on Jan. 31, 2014,” said Beatriz Llorente, an attorney. “This is all led by a Miami Herald reporter who has been very, very vocal in the news and getting her name in the paper regarding the story, so I’m asked, your honor, to look at that. The alleged victim on one them said that, you know, that she didn’t want to get involved and then six months later, she said she wants to get involved.”

Those charges were never brought following those allegations, but a Miami Herald investigation recently uncovered claims of child rape and molestation.

Key Biscayne residents earlier in February, voiced their frustrations to the police chief during a town hall held earlier this month to discuss concerns about Olea.

“Nothing has been done for 10 years!” said a resident.

“If this happened to your daughter or your granddaughter, even if she was involved in the gym, you would do everything [in] your 30 years of police experience to get to the very bottom of this,” said another resident.

Now, in 2024, the two victims, who are both adults now, have stepped forward and are claiming they were repeatedly abused more than a decade ago as teens.

Olea’s next court hearing will be held on Friday, where a judge will hear arguments for his release.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.