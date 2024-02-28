KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and studio owner has been arrested on two counts of sexual battery.

Oscar Nicolas Olea was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation conducted by Key Biscayne Police, Miami Dade Police and Miami Dade State Attorney’s Office.

According to police, the investigation, initiated in September 2023, led to the discovery of additional victims. As a result, investigators conducted numerous interviews, establishing probable cause for the arrest.

The Miami Herald began conducting investigative reporting on Olea in late 2023. The allegations of inappropriate behavior reportedly go back at least a decade.

An arrest warrant was granted, and Olea voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

The thirty-eight-year-old is currently undergoing processing at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

