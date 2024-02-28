KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and studio owner has been arrested on two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child, accused of years-long inappropriate behavior involving girls and teens.

Oscar Nicolas Olea was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

“I can confirm for you that we do have an active and ongoing criminal investigation with the Miami Dade Police Department and the [Miami-Dade] State Attorney’s Office,” said Key Biscayne Police Chief Francis Sousa.

Key Biscayne residents said this arrest was a long time coming. They vented to the police chief during a town hall held earlier this month to discuss concerns about Olea.

“Nothing has been done for 10 years,” said a resident.

“if this happened to your daughter or your granddaughter, even if she was involved in the gym, you would do everything [in] your 30 years of police experience to get to the very bottom of this,” said another resident.

According to police, the investigation, initiated in September 2023, led to the discovery of additional victims. As a result, investigators conducted numerous interviews, establishing probable cause for the arrest.

An arrest warrant was granted, and Olea, 38, voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

The suspect was also the subject of a Miami Herald investigation that began in late 2023. It uncovered claims of child rape and molestation reportedly going back over a decade.

The state’s criminal case says two victims, both of them adults now, claim they were repeatedly abused more than a decade ago as teens.

One affidavit states, “The Victim stated he enticed her into getting closer to him as someone she could trust; he would tell her, ‘You’re my best friend,’ and, ‘You’re my sister, and I’m your brother.’ The Victim stated the Subject made her feel comfortable.”



The investigation revealed that some of the sex crimes allegedly happened just off a portion of Crandon Boulevard, in an old apartment belonging to the suspect, but he allegedly struck elsewhere, like at gymnastics facilities where parents sent their young daughters to be coached.

One affidavit states, “The Subject placed mats, cones and other objects against the wall to conceal them from the view of the public.”

The accusers said their coach was manipulative and got them to see him as a friend or guardian prior to the alleged monstrous behavior.

One affidavit states, “During the classes, the Subject held the Victim’s hand and told her that he would love her, they would be together, her age didn’t matter, and they would be married.”

According to The Miami Herald’s report, there were at least two other accusers going back 12 years. No charges were filed and no arrest was made back then.

Olea was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

