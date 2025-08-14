MIAMI (WSVN) - Days before his trial was set to begin, a 40-year-old former gymnastics coach in Key Biscayne has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Oscar Olea has agreed to plead guilty to four felony sex charges, including unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

As part of his deal, Olea will be sentenced to 12 years in prison and 10 years of probation as a sex offender following his release.

He is scheduled to enter this agreement next week when a hearing will be held where victims will testify about the alleged abuse.

Prosecutors say Olea sexually abused four former students and a colleague while he was a coach at a community center.

