MIAMI (WSVN) - Victim testimonies were made in the case of a South Florida gymnastics coach accused of abusing students.

Oscar Olea, a former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach appeared in court Thursday, Olea is accused of accused of sexually assaulting and raping multiple students over several years.

These cases stemming from over a decade ago, when back in 2011 one mother came forward with a love letter that had allegedly sent to her 14-year-old daughter by Olea.

The mother of a second victim had spoken with Key Biscayne Police back in 2011 and told them that her daughter had been raped by Olea.

Those two families failed to press any charges, so police stopped their investigation, but then again, in 2023, parents of two of Olea’s most recent victims came forward and decided to move forward with pressing charges.

Now Olea has been behind bars in the Miami-Dade County jail since he was arrested in February 2024.

Looking much different now, he’s aged a bit, his hair grown out, and more recently, he’s entered a plea with prosecutors to plead guilty to crimes against children.

As part of the plea deal, Olea will plead guilty to four felony sex charges including two related to the sexual abuse of a minor, and Olea must serve 12 years in state prison, 10 years probation and also register as a sex offender in the state of Florida.

In Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, victim’s statements were given to the judge, as the judge will weigh this into his sentencing.

One of those victims spoke around noon Thursday.

“I never consented to the pain that was inflicted on me, I never agreed to be a part of this, I never chose to be labeled a victim, I never asked for it,” said a victim of Olea’s. “That identity was forced onto me by someone else’s actions, Actions that stole something sacred from me, my virginity, my purity, my innocence.”

More victims are expected to speak throughout the hearing Thursday.

