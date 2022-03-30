NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heated argument between a juvenile corrections officer and her supervisor took a troubling turn when it escalated into physical violence.

Pamela Whinstanley has scrapes on her hands and a sensitive scalp after, she said, her now former supervisor punched her in the face and pulled out two of her dreadlocks.

“No, he was not justified at all,” she said.

Whinstanley said she started her shift as a corrections officer at the Miami Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Monday night.

She said she caught one of the juveniles with contraband.

“He showed me a vape pen,” said Whinstanley.

The next morning, Whinstanley said, one of her supervisors ordered her to refrain from having any contact with children with whom she works.

“He said, ‘Well, I have statements from a few youth that says you were the one that gave the vape pen to the kid,'” said Whinstanley. “I said, ‘Well, why would I give the vape pen to the kid and report it?’ How does that make sense?'”

She said the confrontation got heated, and her boss gave her the option to allow an internal investigation or resign.

“So I tossed down my badge and said, ‘I quit,'” said Whinstanley.

The now former employee admitted that she pushed furniture as she stormed out the lobby.

“I pushed it over because I was upset. I was walking, and I realized I forgot my bags were in the back, so I turned around and ‘pop,'” said Whinstanley.

That’s when, she said, the supervisor punched her.

“I fell to the floor. I tried to punch him. I believe I did connect. Then he started grabbing me by the hair,” said Whinstanley. “He removed two of my dreadlocks from the scalp. He was dragging me across the floor.”

Whinstanley snapped pictures after she was released from the hospital.

7News captured her leaving the State Attorney’s Office after she filed a complaint.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed to 7News an incident between two staff members did happen here, and both are no longer employees.

They released a statement that reads, “The department has zero tolerance for any conduct or behavior that fails to ensure exceptional care and positive role modeling for the youth that we serve.”

“Honestly, you guys lost a good worker. I’m actually one of the ones that did care about the kids,” said Whinstanley.

Pamela said she was surprised to learn Wednesday she was terminated because, she said, she resigned.

State officials said they are conducting an investigation.

