MIAMI (WSVN) - The former chief operating officer of the Jackson Health Foundation has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly embezzling millions from the nonprofit by submitting false invoices and receiving kickbacks, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Charmaine Gatlin, 52, of Weston, served as COO from 2014 until her termination in November 2024.

Prosecutors say Gatlin designed a scheme to defraud the foundation of at least $3.6 million through fabricated invoices for goods and services that were never delivered, misused, or used to conceal kickbacks.

According to the indictment, Gatlin approved roughly $2 million in fake invoices from a Georgia-based audiovisual company, which in turn paid her $1 million in kickbacks, including payments toward her personal credit card.

She allegedly coached the vendor on how to falsify the invoices via email.

The charges also allege Gatlin submitted invoices from a merchandise vendor that bought her luxury goods from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Apple.

In another instance, she allegedly used foundation funds to purchase a rose gold-colored golf cart delivered to her Weston home in 2023.

Gatlin is charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, 26 counts of wire fraud, and five counts of money laundering.

She faces up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud-related count and up to 10 years for each money laundering count.

Jackson Health Foundation released a statement, which reads in part:

“Stealing from the public’s hospital system is a despicable act, and anyone who does so should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Carlos A. Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System. “These stolen funds aren’t just numbers on a ledger – they represent critical dollars meant to support our patients’ lifesaving care, construction of our facilities, and the mission that defines Jackson.”

