MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former Miami-Dade Public Schools employee who is accused of inappropriate behavior involving minors appeared before a judge after, investigators said, he used his position as an information technology specialist to gain access to students.

Martin Zaretsky appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Tuesday morning. It was the 50-year-old’s first court appearance after he was arrested and charged with disturbing allegations.

“Sir, you were arrested for some serious charges — molestation charges, seven counts and, it says, offenses against students by authority figures, seven counts,” said Glazer.

The molestation charges against the suspect are seven counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between 13 and 17 years old.

Zaretsky worked in the information technology department at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, where he worked on computers.

Parents of students who attend the school did not hold back when addressing the allegations.

“It’s completely disgusting and gross,” said a parent.

“There’s complaints of people talking him 10 years ago, and nothing has been done,” said a second parent.

According to the arrest report, Zaretsky tried to engage in romantic relationships with several students and touched them over their clothes in a lewd manner. The report also stated that he also exchanged text messages with two of the victims on several occasions.

“God only knows how many other victims he had,” said the second parent.

The arrest report also states that there were several incidents in which Zaretsky would wait for the victims after school and would walk them to his office and give them candy. He also would take students out of their classes so they can skip them and accompany him walking around the school.

The suspect would also, police said, get students’ cellphones back that were taken by other school administrators.

A pair of students recognized Zaretsky as the “technology guy,” saying he would fix the air vents and computers.

“He would just make funny comments,” said one female student.

In response to these allegations, a spokesperson with M-DCPS released a statement that reads:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.” M-DCPS

In court Tuesday, Glazer ordered Zaretsky to not have contact with the alleged victims, not have unsupervised contact with any minor children, and he must stay away from Bob Graham Education Center

The judge also set his bond to $70,000.

The mother of one of those victims involved reached out to 7News and said she is afraid that there may be more victims.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.