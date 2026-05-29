HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former South Florida police officer has taken a plea deal in connection to a 2025 hit-and-run crash in Homestead that left two people injured and led to his arrest on charges of driving under the influence.

7News cameras captured former Homestead Police Officer Henry Quintero as he stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson, Friday morning.

“I understand you wish to plead guilty to two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with property samage — all misdemeanor charges — in exchange for the plea read into the record,” said Ricker Wolfson.

Quintero was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, DUI and reckless driving in connection to the Sept. 2 crash.

As part of the plea deal, that first charge of leaving the scene, a felony, was dismissed.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Quintero was traveling in the area of East Palm Drive and U.S. 1 when he ran a red light and crashed into another car, causing it to flip over and crash into another vehicle.

Witnesses told deputies they saw Quintero briefly before he made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and driving off without helping the victims.

Detectives said those victims were hurt, but they’re OK.

Traffic cameras captured the crash, as well as Quintero fleeing eastbound on East Palm Drive before, authorities said, he stopped near the entrance of an apartment complex.

Investigators said that when deputies caught up to the defendant, they smelled alcohol on his breath, but he refused to do a sobriety test.

The plea deal Quintero accepted requires him to be on probation and pay several fines.

His attorney, Mark Lefcourt, spoke about the outcome of this case.

“The state attorney’s office dismissed the felony [charge], and long story short, Henry has served our country in the military, he’s been 20 years as a decorated police officer,” said Lefcourt. “What happened here is one bad day, and I’m fortunate to be here with him today and to rectify the felony charge and to otherwise make sure that one bad day does not affect him for the rest of his life.”

Quintero was relieved of duty dollowing his arrest.

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