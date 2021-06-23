MIAMI (WSVN) - 7News has an inspiring story about a new doctor.

Her mission to become a physician began when she nearly lost her life and had nowhere to live.

“This is such an exciting day for me,” said Dr. Yeily Hernandez Mato.

Hernandez slipped on her new white coat and stepped back into a place all too familiar to her.

She was just 18 years old when she nearly died in a violent car accident.

Doctors had to perform several surgeries to save her, including facial reconstruction.

Four months later, she was released from the hospital facing a different set of challenges.

“My mom and I had a difficult time, we didn’t have a house for a while,” Hernandez said.

Her health was still a challenge, and she has to go to a lot of follow-up doctor’s visits.

The problem was, she had no money or insurance.

Her saving grace: The Community Health of South Florida.

The caring doctors there worked tirelessly to keep her on the path to recovery and unknowingly put her on a path to medical school.

“The doctors who took care of me sort of inspired me to pursue a career in medicine,” Hernandez said.

It left her with a drive to help those most vulnerable.

“One of the things I’m most passionate about is helping the homeless and those that cannot afford insurance,” Hernandez said. “I understand the patients very, very well, having been one, of course.”

Almost a decade later, now she’s the one hoping to heal — and maybe also inspire — the next class of medical professionals.

“It feels great to be back and to give back,” Hernandez said. “Here I am, ready to serve.”

Dr. Hernandez was one of four family medicine and three psychiatry residents who got their white coats today.

They join 27 residents currently training in family medicine and psychiatry.

