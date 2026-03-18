MIAMI (WSVN) - A former coach at a South Florida high school has been arrested after allegedly seeking a sexual relationship with a student.

7News cameras captured 36-year-old Tyresse Leonard Jones being taken away by Miami-Dade Schools Police from J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School, Wednesday, where he had been reassigned to duties away from students during the investigation.

The allegations originally stem from Jones’ conduct with a student at Miami Northwestern Senior High, where he worked as a coach and security guard.

The student’s mother spoke with 7News after her daughter reported Jones on March 10.

“So he’s supposed to be actually protecting them while they’re at school, watching over to make sure nothing happens to them. You is the biggest pervert of them all,” she said. “He been messing with young ladies at that school; my daughter was just the one who had the courage to speak up and tell.”

One Instagram message allegedly from Jones reads: “Man, I wanna make you my girl” and “I want you bad,” followed by talk about explicit sex acts.

According to the arrest report, he offered to pay for her hair and nails, and wrote: “If u doing you thang with me. Making me feel good. Yeah ima send ah little check if I have to.”

According to police, after the teen turned down requests to meet up with him in private, he pinned her to the wall against her will, brushed his hand against her breast, as he told her to stop playing with him.

After the allegations surfaced, the school system released a statement, saying that Jones was “removed from the school site, pending an investigation.”

On Wednesday, he was removed from a second school site, and taken to the county jail, where Jones is charged with offenses against students by authority figures, child abuse, and battery.

According to the Miami-Dade County Public School system, during the investigation, Jones was working but had no contact with students.

School officials released a second statement following his arrest, stating “The type of behavior this individual is accused of will not be tolerated, as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings.”

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