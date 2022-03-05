MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Hialeah Police sergeant accused of pressuring several women into having sex with him has taken a plea deal.

Wearing a face mask and accompanied by loved ones, Jesus Menocal Jr. stood outside of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami following a change of plea hearing, Friday afternoon.

“Today they dismissed the felony counts, and Jesse pled to misdemeanor counts,” said Jude Faccidomo, Menocal’s attorney.

Faccidomo said his client pleaded guilty to three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The maximum penalty for each count is up to one year in prison.

Part of the plea agreement includes that he surrender his law enforcement certification for good and that he give up the right to appeal the judge’s sentence.

“Jesse made a decision today as a father, as a husband, as a son, to put this behind him,” said Faccidomo. “The government has prosecuted this very aggressively. You’re all aware of that; they spared no expense.”

It was a major development in a case that dates back to 2015.

Menocal pleased guilty on Friday to using his authority to force victims into sexual acts.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office initially looked over the case and did not pursue charges, but in 2019 the FBI got involved.

Menocal is now waiting for the judge’s sentence on those misdemeanor charges.

“What we feel is that this is going to give Jesse and his family a chance to move on and get on with their lives,” said Faccidomo.

Menocal will remain out on bond. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 12.

