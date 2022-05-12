MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Hialeah Police Department sergeant has been sentenced in federal court for sexually abusing women.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Jesus Menocal Jr. received the three-year maximum sentence Thursday for three misdemeanor charges of depriving women of their civil rights under color of law by sexually abusing them.

Menocal admitted that he was on duty and in uniform when he sexually coerced four women, abusing his authority.

He faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison.

