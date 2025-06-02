HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Hialeah Police Chief Sergio Velazquez was arrested on charges related to money laundering, organized fraud and grand theft, according to jail records.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Hialeah mayor are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. to provide more details on the arrest.

According to jail records, Velazquez, 61, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday and faces charges of money laundering and evading registration reports involving more than $100,000, organized fraud exceeding $50,000, and first-degree grand theft involving more than $100,000.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Velazquez served as police chief in Hialeah from 2012 to 2021.

Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves released the following statement following Velazquez’s arrest:

The City of Hialeah has been informed of the arrest of the former Hialeah Police Chief, Sergio Velázquez, as a result of an investigation initiated under a previous administration. Undoubtedly, this marks a sad moment for our city. Today, as the mayor of the second safest city in the entire state of Florida, I want to reaffirm our complete confidence in the leadership and integrity of the current Hialeah Police Chief, George Fuente, who continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all our residents. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our institutions and move forward towards a future based on transparency, accountability, and exemplary public service.

