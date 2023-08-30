MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury returned with a guilty verdict in the trial of a former Hialeah Police officer accused of kidnapping a homeless man.

The verdict was reached by jurors, Tuesday evening.

Officer Rafael Otano, 27, was accused of kidnapping and beating Jose Ortega Gutierrez, along with former Officer Lorenzo Orfila, on Dec. 17, 2022.

Otano was found guilty of armed kidnapping but was found not guilty on the charge of battery.

