MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Hialeah Police officer who was found guilty of kidnapping a homeless man was sentenced to 66 months in state prison, followed by five years of probation.

The wife of Rafael Otano was called to the stand during his trial, Wednesday morning.

In Spanish, she said that her husband is loving and respectful.

Aside from Otano’s wife, a family friend, Placido Rodriguez, also took the stand.

“Day one, since I’ve met him, when he met his wife, I was there during the relationship when he first met, and from day one, he’s just been an incredible kid, he’s just something else,” Rodriguez said. “To sit here and find myself in his position, in going through this for the past year, is just incredible. It’s a hard feeling to see him go through this.”

Otano was accused of kidnapping and beating Jose Ortega Gutierrez along with former officer Lorenzo Orfila, on Dec. 17, 2022. The two drove Gutierrez miles away from a strip mall where he was first apprehended and took him to a remote area where, Gutierrez claimed, they beat him and left him injured and bloodied in the woods.

He was later found and helped by another officer.

On Aug. 29, Otano was convicted of kidnapping Gutierrez, but was found not guilty of battery. A judge in September, denied a motion to acquit him, as well as denied him a new trial.

His defense attorney, Michael Pizzi, spoke with 7News in October and said the following, “Obviously, he is disappointed, but without revealing any of the comments, he has faith in God, and he is confident that at the end of the day he will be set free.”

Pizzi plans to file an appeal.

