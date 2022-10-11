HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida officer has been fired after being arrested last week accused of fraud.

Hialeah Gardens Police dismissed Leonardo Carbo after his arrest, Wednesday.

Carbo stands accused of pawning department weapons and taking his partner’s credit cards to make expensive purchases.

The department terminated Carbo following an internal investigation into his actions, and not only did he lose his job, he now faces several charges.

He faces several charges, including credit card fraud and fraudulent use of identification.

