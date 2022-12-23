SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been a difficult holiday season for a South Florida family who will be spending their first Christmas without their loved one after he was fatally gunned down while away in college in Virginia, but they were able to fulfill one of his dreams in his memory.

Christmas came two days early for some South Florida children. Dozens in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday pedaled away with a set of new wheels, thanks to the Perry family.

The inaugural bike giveaway was held in honor of Miami-Dade native and University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry.

“This is something D’Sean loved to do: giving back to his family and his community” said Happy Perry, the student athlete’s mother.

D’Sean was shot and killed last month on the college campus while coming back from a field trip. He was set to graduate in the spring.

“Although this is kind of somber for our family, this brings happiness, and love, and joy,” said Happy.

Friends and former teammates helped the family make the Gulliver Prep alumnus’ dream a reality.

“This was his idea. I think he brought it up to me sometime in October,” said Happy. “We got delayed, but not denied.”

“He would light up every single room. He would want to put a smile on everybody’s face,” said Dante de Rosa, D’Sean’s former teammate. “I know he’s looking down on us happy.”

“He just loved all family holidays, having people together, getting time to spend with everybody coming down and being able to spend time with all the boys,” said Jason Guillou, a friend of the victim.

“He always wanted to give back to his community, and we are just happy to be able to do that for him,” said former teammate Ulises Sarria.

“Today, this is a great success,” said Happy.

D’Sean’s family said they will be fighting for stricter gun laws.

