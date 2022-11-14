(WSVN) - A former South Florida football standout is among the victims killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

D’Sean Perry, a graduate of Gulliver Prep, was among the three killed in the Sunday night shooting.

In a news conference Monday, authorities said Perry, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., were members of the football team.

“They were all good kids,” head football coach Tony Elliott said early Monday afternoon. He said he would talk about the victims “when the time is right.”

The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt. He had once played on the football team, but had not been a member for at least a year, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington. University President Jim Ryan said authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

According to Perry’s bio page, he was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year. During his senior year at Gulliver, he recorded 89 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions en route to an 8-4 record and a playoff berth in 2018.

Perry appeared in seven games this year for the Cavaliers and made seven tackles.

The Haggard Law Firm, representing the Perry family, sent 7News a statement that reads in part:

“On behalf of D’Sean’s parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family, we thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time.

Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning, and out of respect for the University of Virginia community which has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States.”

Dan Radakovich, director of athletics at the University of Miami, tweeted the following statement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @UVAFootball and the entire @UVA community as they cope with this unspeakable tragedy. — Dan Radakovich (@DanRadakovich) November 14, 2022

Before today's weekly press conference, @coach_cristobal took a moment to offer his support to those affected by the tragedy that unfolded in Charlottesville.



We're here for you, @UVAFootball. pic.twitter.com/X95WO8wsh7 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 14, 2022

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

