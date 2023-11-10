MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man who coached football at a high school in Miami Gardens over what they said was illicit contact with students.

According to investigators, Jahvon Brown engaged in unlawfully sexual conversations with students at Miami Carol City High School.

Police said the 25-year-old contacted two teens on social media and tried to send naked pictures to one of them, but she refused.

Brown faces charges of offenses against students by authority figures and using a computer to engage a child in sexual conduct.

The suspect also served as a security guard at the school. The district said he has been fired and is ineligible to be hired again.

