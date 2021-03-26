Former federal air marshal accused of firing into SW Miami-Dade café bonds out

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of firing into a café at a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping plaza before leading police on a brief chase has bonded out of jail.

Michael Lopez posted bond and left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Friday.

Police said he once worked as a federal air marshal.

Investigators said Lopez fired shots at Miwi Cafe, located at the Hammocks Town Center, along Southwest 104th Street and Hammocks Boulevard, Thursday morning.

No one was hurt.

Police said Lopez led officers on a chase until he was taken into custody near Southwest 157th Avenue and 136th Street.

Investigators said they still don’t know why he allegedly opened fire.

