MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say she orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $600,000 from her employer while working as an executive assistant.

Yesenia Barbara Estrada, 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud, uttering a forged instrument, fraudulent credit card use, and falsifying corporate records, according to an arrest report.

Police said Estrada used her access to payroll and accounting systems at the company she worked for to issue unauthorized checks and payments to herself and her son between January 2022 and July 2023.

Investigators identified at least $418,000 in unapproved payroll disbursements, including a $5,500 payment to her son, who was employed at the company, according to the report.

Estrada is also accused of making nearly $61,000 in personal charges on the company’s credit card and altering records in accounting software to cover up an additional $115,000 in unauthorized payments.

One fraudulent check, in the amount of $17,105, was issued to a contractor who told police he never accepted checks in his name — a transaction allegedly endorsed by Estrada without approval.

The total loss to the company is estimated at $611,836.27.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.