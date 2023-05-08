MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department arrested 29-year-old Eric Bernard Givens after he abused his position of authority when he made inappropriate actions towards minors in an elementary school.

On Friday, Givens was arrested by the City of Miami Police Department officers after detectives found out that he was connected to two separate incidents with underage girls, one of them involving rape. He faced a judge on Monday where he faced several charges, including molestation of a child and battery.

The latest occurrence started in March when a 10-year-old girl messaged Givens about students failing the third grade. She started to receive text messages from Givens, then a teacher at Gibson Charter School located in Miami, about wanting to see her and missing her.

He would eventually send the girl a photo of himself wearing only his boxer briefs.

During an audio and video recorded statement, Givens admitted he was in possession of his cellphone when he was texting the 10-year-old girl, but he defended himself by stating that he believed he was messaging the girl’s mother, despite the girl identifying herself several times while they texted each other.

The former teacher is also being accused of rape after another victim told a school counselor that the 29-year-old raped her back in October of 2018 when she attended Cathedral of St. Mary’s School.

On May 2, the girl stated that she was in her second month of the fifth grade when Givens raped her after he pulled her hair when the classroom emptied. He would continue his inappropriate actions at least seven more times. Givens denied the rape allegations against him.

He continued to be held in jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.