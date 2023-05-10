MIAMI (WSVN) - New information is coming to light regarding a South Florida Teacher who is facing trouble.

Eric Givens, 29, was back in court Wednesday and faces serious charges.

He’s now accused of molesting yet another former student — three years ago — and was the victim’s fifth grade teacher at the time.

This case came to light after he was arrested last Friday, when he was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child at a Miami Catholic school, where the alleged victim was also a fifth grader.

Police are asking anyone, who may have been a victim to come forward.

