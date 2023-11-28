MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff Deputy Maury Hernandez, permanently brain-damaged and partially paralyzed since being shot in the line of duty in 2007, is making a compelling plea to the Miami-Dade Legislative Delegation, Tuesday.

Hernandez is advocating for the passage of a special “claim bill” that would grant him $10 million to cover substantial medical bills and lost wages incurred since the shooting.

Hernandez’s tragic incident occurred during a routine traffic stop in Pembroke Park, where he was shot in the head by David Maldonado.

Convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Maldonado is serving a life sentence.

