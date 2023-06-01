NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A local deacon was arrested after he was accused of molesting two underage girls while on church grounds at a North Miami Catholic school.

North Miami Police arrested Carlos Humberto Ramirez, 51, on Wednesday after he was accused of touching little girls inappropriately while he was a teacher and deacon at Holy Family Catholic School.

According to the police report, the abuse happened on March 13, when an 11-year-old student walked up to turn in homework during Spanish class. Ramirez grabbed her by the waist and squeezed her rear end twice before letting her leave the room.

The second victim, a 12-year-old girl, witnessed the encounter and when she went up to turn in her classwork, Ramirez again repeated his actions on her but also added a kiss on the cheek and pulled her in closer to him. He then let her leave as well.

Ramirez denied the allegation but was arrested by authorities. He remained in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he awaits his bond hearing.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement just before noon stating in part: “Following this allegation, Deacon Ramirez was immediately placed on administrative leave, NM Police were notified and began its investigation. During these many weeks, Holy Family School officials and the Archdiocese of Miami administrators fully cooperated with the police investigation. It has been a difficult time for students, teachers, and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.