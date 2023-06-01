NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A local deacon was arrested after he was accused of molesting two underage girls while on church grounds at a North Miami Catholic school.

Ramirez, 51, who served as both a teacher and deacon at the school, appeared before a judge on Thursday afternoon.

The allegations stem from an incident that occurred on March 13, as detailed in the police report. During a Spanish class, an 11-year-old student approached Ramirez to submit her homework. Ramirez reportedly seized her by the waist and inappropriately squeezed her rear end on two occasions before allowing her to exit the room.

A 12-year-old girl, who witnessed the encounter, approached Ramirez to hand in her classwork. In a similar manner, Ramirez repeated his inappropriate actions, adding a kiss on the cheek and pulling her closer to him. He subsequently let her leave.

Despite denying the allegations, Ramirez was taken into custody by authorities and is currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center awaiting his bond hearing.

7News visited the address listed on the arrest report. However, no one answered.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement just before noon that read in part: “Following this allegation, Deacon Ramirez was immediately placed on administrative leave, NM Police were notified and began its investigation. During these many weeks, Holy Family School officials and the Archdiocese of Miami administrators fully cooperated with the police investigation. It has been a difficult time for students, teachers, and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved.”

