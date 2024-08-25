DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police combed through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade after, they said, a murder-suicide claimed the life of a former couple, all while their children were inside the home.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the shooting near the corner of West Randall Park Drive and Northwest 124th Terrace, Saturday morning.

Neighbor Armando Hernandez said he heard six or seven gunshots.

“It sounded like lightning, and it was so close, that I was, like, ‘whoa,'” he said.

Detectives said a 39-year-old woman was shot by her ex inside her home. The 40-year-old later shot himself.

Police said the murder-suicide happened when their children, who are between the ages of 9 and 15, were inside the house.

“They had been separated for some months, and this male did not live in this home,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre D. Martin. “One of the children of ther two decedents was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital out of an abundance of caution.”

Investigators did not specify whether the couple was married or had simply been in a relationship.

Crime scene investigators cordoned off he neighborhood with yellow tape for hours, as detectives investigated the domestic shooting.

Neighbors who know the family were saddened to hear about the tragedy.

“They seemed like nice people, I would have never thought,” said Hernandez. “The sad part is, most of the time they don’t turn on invaders or intruders, they turn on family.”

The child who was transported to the hospital was later released and is back home and doing OK.

