DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A charter school employee is accused of inappropriate behavior with students.

Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez appeared in bond court, Tuesday.

He was a security guard at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School located at 7905 N.W. 53rd St.

The warrant alleges Martinez let two juveniles into a secured and locked area so that they could have sex while he watched.

He then harassed another female juvenile for several days because he wanted to have sex with her.

His bond is set at $40,000.

