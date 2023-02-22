SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Joseph Tolliver appeared in bond court Thurday morning.

Tolliver, a former teacher at Campbell Drive K-8 Center in South Miami-Dade was arrested and charged earlier this month after police said he had sex with a 14-year-old.

A judge issued house arrest, plus a $30,000 bond. She also issued stay-away orders from the victims and he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Police believe there could be even more victims.

