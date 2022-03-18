NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman accused of shooting at a customer in the drive-thru area of the Burger King location where she worked has bonded out of jail, as the restaurant’s manager and a witness reveal further details about the incident.

Thirty-year-old Shateasha Hicks left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on Friday after spending the night there.

The violent outburst took place Thursday afternoon at the Burger King on Northwest 167th Street and 47th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Tierra Crittenden, a manager at the fast food restaurant, described the moment her now former employee opened fire at a drive-thru customer.

“She ran to her car, pulled out a gun and started shooting,” she said.

“Four or five shots. Pretty nuts, actually,” said a witness who identified himself as Kevin.

Crittenden said Hicks had come to work upset.

“She had a bad day. I’m not sure what all happened between her and the customer. I just know they were arguing; there were words exchanged,” she said.

Kevin, who was a customer at the restaurant, said Hicks became agitated.

“She started jumping up and down, ran outside, grabbed a gun and started shooting at [the drive-thru customer],” he said. “He took off after that, and she jumped in her car and she followed him.”

Witnesses said Hicks sped off in a blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Detectives found the car parked at a home less than a mile and a half away from the Burger King.

While working on a search warrant, police said, a man began screaming and cursing at officers, telling them to leave.

Officers arrested the man who, investigators said, was Hicks’ uncle, 72-year-old Bobie Gardner. He faces a charge of resisting an officer.

7News cameras captured Gardner shortly after he bonded out, Friday afternoon.

“I was mistreated and lied upon,” he said.

A spokesperson for Burger King released a statement on Friday that reads, “We are horrified to learn of the events that unfolded at this location. This unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security.” ​

Managers at the Burger King confirmed Hicks is no longer employed there.

