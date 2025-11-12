MIAMI (WSVN) - A former property manager at The Club at Brickell Bay Condominium has been arrested and charged with orchestrating a “ghost employee” scheme that allegedly defrauded the association of more than $140,000 over several years, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Yissely Herrouet, a Licensed Community Association Manager, created fake employees — some of them her relatives — and billed the condominium for services that were never performed or duplicated work already covered by another contractor.

Herrouet faces charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, both first-degree felonies, as well as offenses against computer users and making false entries in business records.

According to investigators, the scheme took place between 2016 and 2023 while Herrouet was employed by one of the nation’s largest property management firms.

The company discovered discrepancies during a forensic financial review conducted by its attorneys at Stearns Weaver Miller and referred the case to the State Attorney’s Office.

“Thefts from condominiums and homeowners’ associations continue to be a major priority of my Economic Crimes prosecutors, as too many of these property owners have been victimized by thefts,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Investigators confirmed that none of the individuals listed on Herrouet’s falsified records worked for the management company or the association.

Authorities say she also used her position to hire a cleaning vendor owned by a family member.

