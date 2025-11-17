MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former employee of a yacht owner accused of human trafficking and other crimes is recounting the stunning things she saw on board and is accusing him of a sickening act.

Krisilla Calderon said she managed 45-year-old Kutay Satiroglu’s boat charter, King’s Yacht, starting in 2021 after she moved to Miami from New York.

“I was around a lot of sketchy people in Miami. Sketchy in the sense, the type of people you don’t feel safe around,” she said.

Calderon said Satiroglu’s arrest at his home on Pine Tree Drive earlier this month gave her the courage to speak up about her time working for him.

“Once I heard that he had been arrested for such charges, it was a feeling of relief. I felt like, ‘Finally, this man is off the streets,’ and females would be safe,” she said.

According to Miami Police, the boat captain is accused of committing sex crimes with a 17-year-old girl. Detectives say the victim was forced to have sex with Satiroglu’s friends for money and was found at his home being held against her will.

Speaking with 7News virtually, she said she witnessed drug-fueled parties on board during her time working for him.

“There were numerous amounts of drugs on the boats at these yacht parties. You would see people high to the point of passing out,” said Calderon.

She said she was so worried by the drugs and aggressive behavior toward girls that she would help with their ride home once the party was over.

“I had to send girls home in Uber’s to make sure they weren’t taken advantage of,” said Calderon. “The job became very scary.”

Throughout her time on the boat, she said Satiroglu could be intimidating or threatening, but in 2022, things took a turn for the worse.

“He tried to make a sexual advance on me, and because I said no, he tried to get violent with me, and eventually I was able to fight my way safely out of the boat, and I tried to press charges on him moving forward,” she said.

She said her case against him never moved forward, and since then, she’s moved back to New York. However, now she feels safe returning to Miami.

“I felt scared. I felt like I always had to watch out for him, just in case he would pop out of nowhere. It wasn’t a good feeling to have to visit with fear in my heart,” said Calderon.

She hopes her story helps others who may have also been victims.

“The more women that come out and have the courage to speak up, everyone else can receive the justice they deserve as well,” said Calderon.

Calderon is the second victim to speak out about Satiroglu’s alleged crimes to 7News.

7News reached out to Miami Beach Police about Calderon’s case, but has not heard back.

Satiroglu remains behind bars.

