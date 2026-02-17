MIAMI (WSVN) - A former band teacher ar a South Florida High School has been arrested for what police descrobed as inappropriate relationships with his students.

Joseph Montes-Guedez faces several charges, including offenses against students by authority figures and battery.

Investigators said he befriended multiple victims at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami Beach.

In two of his improper relationships, he is accused of forcibly grabbing two victims and kissing one of them.

The victims also said that he gave them nicotine and THC vape pens.

School officials said that Guedez has been fired.

