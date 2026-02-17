MIAMI (WSVN) - A former band teacher has been arrested in Miami for inappropriate relationships with his students.

Joseph Montes-Guedez faces several charges, including offenses against students by authority figures and battery.

Police said he befriended multiple victims at Alonzo and Tracy Mouring Senior High in North Miami Beach.

In two of his improper relationships, he is accused of forcibly grabbing two victims and kissing one of them.

The school has said that Guedez has been fired.

