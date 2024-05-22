MIAMI (WSVN) - Katherine Colabella, a former adult film star known as “Kitty Bella,” was sentenced to two and a half years in state prison following a probation violation hearing in Miami-Dade County.

Colabella, who previously struck a Miami pastor and fled the scene in March 2021, was arrested for DUI in Plantation in September 2023 after she rear-ended a vehicle at a red light on Cypress Road.

According to police, she fled the scene before being stopped by officers who noted signs of intoxication. She was subsequently arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating her probation.

In 2021, Colabella critically injured Pastor Noe Aguilar in a hit-and-run incident on the MacArthur Causeway. Initially facing felony charges, she avoided prison but was placed on probation.

On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 30 months in state prison and was credited with 10 days for time already served in jail.

