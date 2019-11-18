Forklift operator arrested after fatal hit and run crash with car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A forklift operator has been arrested after being accused of a fatal hit and run with a Mercedes in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of South Birch Road, at around 9:30 a.m., Sunday.

As reported by the Sun Sentinel, police said 30-year-old Ulises Alberto Mondragon Umanzor was driving westbound on Poinsettia Drive and pulled out too far into the intersection of Seabreeze Boulevard.

The driver of the Mercedes, whose identity has not been released, was southbound on Seabreeze when he struck the forks of the lift as they jutted out in the intersection.

He was transported to the hospital with a head injury and pronounced dead.

According to police, Mondragon, who is from El Salvador, drove the forklift about a block away and walked away from it without calling 911.

Mondragon was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, failure to stop at a stop sign and not having a driver’s license.

He is being held in jail on an immigration hold because he is not a U.S. citizen, and according to police, he has no documentation permitting him to be in the country.

