Forecasters issue Wind Chill Advisory for South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida will be under a Wind Chill Advisory starting tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the 40s are expected along the east coast.

Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for parts of south Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OKD0ZLYbbz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 21, 2020

Inland areas can expect temperatures ranging from the low 30s to upper 30s.

Wind chill factors could be in the upper 30s in Miami and low 30s in Homestead.

7’s Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro explained what wind chill means on social media.

“When it’s cold and there is NO wind, you can retain your body heat,” he wrote. “But, if it gets windy, that breeze will blow your heat away, making it feel colder.”

The Wind Chill Advisory begins a 7 p.m., Tuesday and runs through 9 a.m., Wednesday.

