SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a teenage athlete.

Officers took 23-year-old Maria Rodriguez into custody on Saturday.

According to investigators, 17 year-old Justin Rivera, a football player at Miami Southridge High School, was jogging on the sidewalk along Southwest 152nd Street, near 127th Avenue, when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Rodriguez bonded out of jail hours after her arrest.

