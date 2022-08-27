HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus.

Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night.

According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the floor of the equipment room after the school’s football team returned from a game.

Detectives said the firearm belonged to one of the players, who was then arrested.

7News has reached out to Somerset Academy for comment.

