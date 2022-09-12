SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left feeling outraged after a loved one was targeted in an alarming ambush that they said was motivated by hate, and it was all caught on camera.

Bashed with a bat. It’s how 62-year-old Kin Pang was welcomed home from work in August, when he pulled into the parking space outside his condo.

“You see?! He’s coming, and boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Pang.

With his son, Kevin Pang, he told 7News about the vicious, unprovoked attack on Aug. 6, in the Century Parc Complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

With the victim speaking in Spanish, his son translated. “He keeps trying to get under,” Pang said.

Kevin Pang told 7News his dad kept tried to duck the blows from from an aluminum bat, seconds after exiting his car.

“I parked here. I opened the door,” the father said.

The family provided surveillance video of the crime exclusively to 7News.

Before Pang got home, the footage showed someone circling the lot, parked in a space, only to move one space over and re-park, backing in and waiting.

Once Pang got home, about 10 minutes later, the bat-carrying attacker got out and whacked him several times.

“Keeps swinging,” said Kevin.

The shocked victim told us the unknown attacker said nothing.

He just swung.

“If it wasn’t for him shielding with his arm, he would’ve had a concussion or a lot worse,” said the son.

Luckily, the bat man eventually stopped and left. Neighbors then rushed to Pang’s aid before he was hospitalized.

“I think it was premeditated,” Kevin said. “The suspicion of a hate crime has to be on the table.”

The family said they believed Pang was targeted because he’s Chinese.

He speaks fluent Spanish and had just returned home from his restaurant shift as a cook in Miami.

Police were called and are working the case.

The family thinks it’s a crime that could’ve been triggered by hate.

“That’s something that cannot be ignored,” said the son.

The family is also looking into whether there was a problem with security at their condominium complex, as they said they are considering taking legal action in that department.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

