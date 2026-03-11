NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s livelihood went up in smoke after his food truck caught fire near a warehouse blaze that has been raging for days.

Since the warehouse went up in flames on March 5, Inael López is trying to pick up the pieces when his food truck was caught in the chaos.

“My truck burned inside the warehouse,” said López.

He operated a food truck for Los Antojitos Tacos on the outskirts of the warehouse and it was a popular neighborhood stable. Due to the fire, his truck was left burnt to a crisp.

Thick smoke covered the skyline as the massive fire ripped through the warehouse in Northwest Miami-Dade last Thursday.

Cell phone video captured the chaos from inside one of the many warehouses, as South Floridians rushed to safety.

“Go, go, go, go,” a man is heard shouting as he ran through the facility.

Nearly a week since those furious flames broke out, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are still on the scene checking for hot spots.

“Just as we have been the last few days, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews continue to work throughout the night to battle this warehouse fire,” said Erika Benitez, the chief of staff for MDFR.

That warehouse fire destroyed everything in its path, including the entirety of the building, everything that was inside of it and even the small businesses that surrounded it, including López’s food truck.

Now, he’s leaning on his community to help get the truck back up and running.

He created a GoFundMe page in the hopes of rebuilding. The small business owner wrote in part:

“This has left me unable to do what I love most—serving tacos and connecting with all of you.”

The fierce inferno destroyed not only Lopez’s livelihood but, worst of all he said, the livelihood of his team.

“This important because I have employees working with me and a lot of families depending on my business,” said Lopez.

If you would like to help López in rebuilding his business, you can make a donation here.

